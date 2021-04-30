Tri-State, Of Course, Tops Best Pizza States in America, According to Food & Wine

If you want to try some of the best pizzas in the U.S., look no further than the tri-state area, according to a recent report by Food & Wine.

Those who live in the region already know that some of the greatest pies are made in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut, but a report published this week by the magazine declared that the state with the very best pizza is actually New Jersey.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Jersey City is where you should go, David Landsel wrote, listing Razza and Bread & Salt as places that New Yorkers would cross the Hudson River for a slice.

Others on the list include:

Papa's in Robbinsville

DeLorenzo's Tomato Pies in Robbinsville

Patsy's in Paterson

Kinchley's Tavern in Ramsey

Rosie's in Point Pleasant

Manco & Manco in Ocean City

Santillo's Brick Oven Pizza in Elizabeth

Una Pizza Napoletana in Atlantic Highlands

The second state with the best pizza is actually Connecticut, according to the Food & Wine list. Most of the places highlighted are in New Haven, including Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, Sally's Apizza, Zuppardi's Apizza and Roseland Apizza.

Colony Grill in Stamford and Nana's Bakery & Pizza in Mystic also got a mention.

New York state came in third on the list of states with the best pizzas, most of which could be found in New York City.

There are classics like John's of Bleecker, Lucali, Roberta's, Joe's Pizza and Scarr's Pizza, as well as Upside Pizza, Mama's Too!, Paulie Gee's Slice Shop, Philomena's and Corner Slice.

Whether people agree or disagree with the list, those that live in the tri-state don't have to travel very far for the best of the best pizzas.