Tri-State Employers Have Fewer Challenges Filling Job Openings Than Anywhere in US: Study

Employers across the U.S. are now facing a post-pandemic challenge: bringing employees back into the workforce.

A study by WalletHub examined how employers in the 50 states and the District of Columbia stack up at hiring, and all three states in the tri-state area fall into one end of the spectrum.

To construct their ranking, WalletHub analyzed the job openings rate of each state or district, giving the rate for the latest month double weight and the rate for the last 12 months full weight.

The list, titled "States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring," had Connecticut, New Jersey and New York filling the 49-51 slots, respectively — meaning nowhere else in the country was it easier for employers to fill open positions.

New York, the state that the survey determined has the least problems in securing employees, had a 4.60% job openings rate in the latest month.

Alaska claimed the top spot on the list, with a 8.50% job openings rate in the latest month. West Virginia and Louisiana followed at 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

How can the job openings rate continue to decrease? WalletHub asked a group of experts to weigh in on the labor shortage.

Joelle Saad-Lessler, a dean for the School of Business at Stevens Institute of Technology, had some suggestions: "Higher wages, more flexible working conditions…maybe offer onsite childcare" were some of her keys to success for employers as they work to hire and retain talent.

Another expert, Raymond J. Keating, also gave his input. The Chief Economist of the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council thinks “a welcoming employment environment” and “making it clear that you value your people” go a long way.