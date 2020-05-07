Tri-State Could See Snow, Record Cold Friday and Into Weekend

A rare and out-of-season blast of Arctic air is approaching the tri-state area and we could see record cold, as well as some snow, in the beginning of May.

Sunshine returns to the tri-state for Thursday, with highs into the 60s, but the pleasant weather doesn’t last, Storm Team 4 says. Winds will begin to pick up and temperatures will start to drop as we head into Friday. Along with the approaching arctic air, most of the area will see freezing rain and snow is more likely north and west of New York City.

Skies clear by Saturday morning with near record lows in the 20s-30s but it will feel like the teens and 20s due to gusty winds. The last time the temperatures in Central Park reached the 30s in May was in 1978, according to Storm Team 4. The opportunity to set some record-lows will come again Sunday.

By Mother's Day, the pattern settles down and it's expected to be beautiful with below-average highs near 60. We’ll finally get back to the 70s by the end of next week.