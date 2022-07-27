Schools

Which States Have the Best (and Worst) Public Schools? Check Yours Here

WalletHub released 2022's States with the Best and Worst School Systems

By Leanna Wells

Getty Images

What to Know

Choosing the right school system is a concern for many families.

With this in mind, WalletHub released this year's list of states with the best and worst public school systems and the tri-state area received overall glowing grades when it comes to their education systems.

According to WalletHub, Connecticut came in second and New Jersey ranked third overall among the states with the best school systems.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The overall rankings were compiled by taking into consideration the quality and safety of a state's school system. Connecticut is second when it comes to the quality of education and ninth when it comes to safety. Meanwhile, New Jersey came in third when it comes to quality and 21st when it comes to safety.

Meanwhile, New York ranked among the top 20, coming in at No. 17 overall. For quality and safety, the state came in at No. 13 and 20, respectively.

The tri-state area also made appearances in specific metrics. For example, New Jersey tied with Kentucky, both coming in fourth place, among the states with the lowest dropout rates. The Garden State is also the third highest when it comes to math test scores and second highest for reading scores. Additionally, New Jersey is among the states with the highest student-teacher ratio, coming in fourth.

News

COVID-19 4 hours ago

COVID Hospitalization Rate in NYC Soars 70% in Month, ICU Patient Tally Nearly Doubles

mega millions 12 hours ago

Four $1M Mega Millions Winners in NY, NJ — But No One Hit the Jackpot

Meanwhile, Connecticut came in third when it comes to reading test scores and was tied for first place -- along with Massachusetts and D.C. -- when it comes to having the highest median ACT scores.

Even though overall the tri-state area placed high in the overall best public school ranking, which state was deemed the best and which state was deemed the worst by WalletHub?

Massachusetts came in at No. 1 overall, with top quality and safety as well. Meanwhile, New Mexico came in as the state with the worst public school system, according to WalletHub.

To learn more about the methodology used, or to see the complete list, click here.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

SchoolsNew JerseyEducationNYC SchoolsWalletHub
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us