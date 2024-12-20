Stamford

Firefighters free worker buried in trench collapse in Stamford, Conn.

Firefighters rescued a worker who was trapped thigh-high in a trench and suffering from hypothermia in Stamford on Friday morning.
Stamford Fire Department

Firefighters rescued a worker who was trapped thigh-high in a trench and suffering from hypothermia in Stamford on Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to a home on Hampton Lane around 8:50 a.m. after a worker became trapped in a collapsed trench, according to the fire department.

When they arrived, they found a man who was buried up to his thighs at the bottom of the trench excavation.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Photo courtesy of Stamford Fire Department
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

He was alert and conscious and crews worked to free him.

The fire department said they used trench panels to stabilize the area of the trench surrounding the man, then a paramedic went into the trench to evaluate and stabilize him.

Firefighters dug by hand to remove the soil around the worker and then used a stokes basket to free him from the trench.

Photo courtesy of the Stamford Fire Department

The rescue took around 35 minutes.

Local

nyc weather 58 mins ago

Snow expected for some Friday night before temps bottom out. See how much

nyc weather 3 hours ago

Snowfall forecast: Flakes falling across tri-state ahead of frigid weekend

The fire department said, in addition to the hypothermia, the man’s left arm was injured.

The emergency response included around 20 Stamford firefighters and command staff, medics from Stamford EMS, Stamford police and a vacuum truck from Stamford Operations.

The Occupational Safety & Health Administration was called to investigate, according to the fire department.

This article tagged under:

Stamford
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us