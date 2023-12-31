NYC Parks

Trees planted in middle of Queens sidewalk for a good time, not a long time

A few new residents to Queens are already getting the boot less than a week after moving in

By Brian Price

It's already eviction time for a handful of new residents in Queens.

Just days after four trees were planted along a stretch of Astoria sidewalk, city crews will be tasked with finding the young trees a new home.

Why all the fuss? Well, this particular group of trees was planted right in the middle of the sidewalk -- and not everyone in the neighborhood was happy about that.

The trees planted along 29th Street started garnering attention last Wednesday before going viral by Saturday.

During those days, users in a neighborhood subreddit went back and forth trying to slueth out how the trees ended up in the unusual sidewalk configuration. "All about planting trees, but this seems a little odd," one user posted on Dec. 27.

Others in the group speculated whether the trees were even ADA compliant. Some users marveled at ornaments adorning some of their branches and sought to join in on the holiday spirit.

It didn't take long for the oddity to spark internet curiosity and lead some to check out the trees for themselves.

Neighbors didn't have to wait too long for answers.

"The city says it was an error, they will be removed Tuesday and cement poured Wednesday," Sen. Mike Gianaris posted on X.

The NYC Parks Dept. said utility lines kept crews from planting the trees along the curb, as is standard practice.

"While similar tree placements in other locations have been successful, we’ve heard from the community that we missed the mark with these four trees, and we will be relocating the trees to more appropriate locations," a statement from the department said Saturday.

Anyone curious enough to check out the trees for themselves only has a couple of days left before they hit the road.

