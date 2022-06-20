Tree Falls Suddenly, Crushing Pickup Truck and Killing Man on NY Highway

A Father's Day tragedy took the life of a 48-year-old New York man after a tree fell onto a pickup truck, state police say.

The truck was driving along the Palisades Interstate Parkway Sunday afternoon, near mile marker 29.8 in Stony Point, when the tree suddenly fell, crushing the pickup and several people inside, authorities said.

The tree's impact completely smashed the Ford F-150 on the east shoulder of the highway and turned the truck around.

Anthony Apostolico, 48, of Chester, was declared dead at the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The truck's driver, 20-year-old Vincent Apostolico, was critically wounded in the crash and taken to Hackensack University Medical Center. A 17-year-old passenger was treated at Westchester Medical Center for leg injuries, according to police.

Police shut the parkway down for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene and tow the truck away.

Officials investigating the incident say it was tragic timing that the tree fell the moment the truck was passing by, calling it a "one-in-a-million accident." Wind gusts were reported in the area around that time but no rain.

State police continue to investigation the incident.