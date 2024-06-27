New Jersey

Huge tree slices through NJ home as woman watches TV on couch

Severe thunderstorms battered the tri-state area late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours; one man in East Orange had a tree fall on them, killing him

By Adam Harding

park ridge
News 4

A New Jersey woman is lucky to be alive Thursday after a mammoth tree crashed through her home -- while she was watching TV on the couch -- amid severe weather a day ago.

Her husband was in a separate area when it happened, and he administered first aid until police arrived at their home in Park Ridge. The woman was taken to Hackensack Hospital, but has since been released.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Power remained out in her area Thursday morning. She was among nearly 43,000 customers in the state without it.

Storms produced abundant lightning and some produced damaging wind and hail late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours. 

The storms brought hail and wind damage in the form of downed trees while moving east from the Midwest. There were numerous reports of downed trees and wires throughout northern New Jersey and into New York, with some people getting trapped in a car in Bayside, Queens, as a result.

One man in East Orange, New Jersey, had a tree fall on him around 8:30 p.m. He died.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Transit and air travel were also heavily disrupted.

News

NYPD 3 hours ago

2 nearly swept away by Hudson River current after Jet Ski fall

Swimming 23 hours ago

50 NYC public pools open for the season today — and the biggest just got a $19M reno

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseySevere weathernyc weatherWeather
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports CNBC Money Report Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us