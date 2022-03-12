Tree Crushes Car Driving in NJ Town During Saturday Storm

Everyone walked away without injury Saturday after a large tree came crashing down on top of a car in a New Jersey town.

Police in Maplewood closed part of Oakland Road in the middle of the afternoon after a tree fell across the length of the road, crushing a car in the process.

The road is expected to be closed until crews can remove the tree and clear downed wires.

It wasn't immediately clear what brought the tree down, but it followed a morning of heavy rain and some snow from a late winter storm moving through the northeast.

The incident comes days after a centuries-old tree fell on tracks in Maplewood, indefinitely suspending one of New Jersey Transit's busiest lines.

The tree toppled onto the tracks on the Morris and Essex line, which serves tens of thousands of customers daily and is home to four of NJT's top 20 stations by passenger volume.