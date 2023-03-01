Kylie Jenner's Ex Travis Scott Wanted in $12,000 Manhattan Nightclub Fight, Sources Say

Travis Scott, the 30-year-old rapper and record producer who recently split from Kylie Jenner, is wanted by the NYPD in connection with a confrontation at a Manhattan nightclub early Wednesday that involved a punch and thousands of dollars in damage, authorities say.

The rapper, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, allegedly got into an argument with a sound engineer at Club Nebula on 41st Street around 3:30 a.m., police sources say.

The situation escalated, with Scott allegedly punching the engineer on the left side of the face with a closed fist, the engineer told police. He had no visible injuries at the time he filed the report, nor did he complain of pain at the time, the NYPD sources say. After the alleged blow, Scott purportedly caused $12,000 of damage to a speaker and video screen before leaving the venue, they added. He was last seen moving off in an unknown vehicle.

Video surveillance is expected to be retrieved at some point, though it hadn't happened by mid-morning Wednesday.

Scott had appeared at Irving Plaza during Don Toliver's show the previous night.

Also a singer-songwriter, Scott made global headlines last year after a stampede at his Astroworld Festival killed 10 people. He launched Project HEAL in its aftermath to help victims. He started dating Jenner in April 2017. They had two children together and announced earlier this year that they had called it quits -- again.

The NYPD is looking for him on assault and criminal mischief charges, police said.

A representative for Scott couldn't immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.