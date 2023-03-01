Celebrity News

Kylie Jenner's Ex Travis Scott Wanted in $12,000 Manhattan Nightclub Fight, Sources Say

A representative for Scott couldn't immediately be reached for comment Wednesday; the NYPD is looking for him on assault and criminal mischief charges, police said

By Myles Miller

travis scott nyc
Getty Images

Travis Scott, the 30-year-old rapper and record producer who recently split from Kylie Jenner, is wanted by the NYPD in connection with a confrontation at a Manhattan nightclub early Wednesday that involved a punch and thousands of dollars in damage, authorities say.

The rapper, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, allegedly got into an argument with a sound engineer at Club Nebula on 41st Street around 3:30 a.m., police sources say.

The situation escalated, with Scott allegedly punching the engineer on the left side of the face with a closed fist, the engineer told police. He had no visible injuries at the time he filed the report, nor did he complain of pain at the time, the NYPD sources say. After the alleged blow, Scott purportedly caused $12,000 of damage to a speaker and video screen before leaving the venue, they added. He was last seen moving off in an unknown vehicle.

Video surveillance is expected to be retrieved at some point, though it hadn't happened by mid-morning Wednesday.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Scott had appeared at Irving Plaza during Don Toliver's show the previous night.

Also a singer-songwriter, Scott made global headlines last year after a stampede at his Astroworld Festival killed 10 people. He launched Project HEAL in its aftermath to help victims. He started dating Jenner in April 2017. They had two children together and announced earlier this year that they had called it quits -- again.

The NYPD is looking for him on assault and criminal mischief charges, police said.

Local

St. Patrick's Day Parade

NBC 4 to Exclusively Air and Stream Live Coverage of 262nd St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17

Queens

Man Steals American Airlines Bus at JFK Airport, Doesn't Get Caught Until He Hits Manhattan

A representative for Scott couldn't immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Celebrity NewsManhattanAssaultKylie JennerTravis Scott
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us