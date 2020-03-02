Travel Round-Up: How Major Airlines Are Handling COVID-19

As global fears over the novel coronavirus intensify, the White House has announced new restrictions on international travel to prevent its spread. The number of infected in the United States continues to grow, with a first death in Washington state confirmed over the weekend and a first confirmed case now in New York City.

The CDC says travelers should avoid all nonessential trips to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy. But for people who have already booked flights or need to travel, many questions remain -- and airlines are handling the situation in different ways. Here's a round-up of some of the key travel policies from a handful of the major airlines. Get more CDC resources here.

DELTA

Suspended all flights to and from mainland China and Hong Kong

Temporarily suspended flights between Milan and JFK Airport until the beginning of May

Will provide customers affected by the suspensions with options including rebooking or getting a refund.

Get full policy details and more information here

United Airlines

Suspended all flights to and from mainland China and Hong Kong

Suspended some service to Tokyo Narita, Osaka, Singapore and Seoul

Waiving change fees or allowing refunds for travel to or from select cities

Get full policy details and more information here

American Airlines

Suspended all flights to and from mainland China and Hong Kong

Suspended operations between Milan and JFK Airport until April 25

Will provide customers affected by the suspensions with options including rebooking or getting a refund.

Waiving change fees for customers purchasing travel between March 1 and March 16

Get full policy details and more information here

JetBlue

Doesn't fly to Asia, but said in a news release that given the "evolving coronavirus concerns" it would drop cancellation and rebooking fees for JetBlue flights or JetBlue Vacations booked between Feb. 27 and March 11, 2020, for travel through June 1, 2020

Get full policy details and more information here

Air Canada

Service to/from China, Hong Kong and Italy is affected

Some travelers can retrieve booking and change their flights free of charge

Get full policy details and more information here

British Airways

No flights to Beijing or Shanghai until April 17

Continues to operate to and from Italy

Get full policy details on cancellations and refunds here

