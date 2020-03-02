Travel Round-Up: How Major Airlines Are Handling COVID-19

As global fears over the novel coronavirus intensify, the White House has announced new restrictions on international travel to prevent its spread. The number of infected in the United States continues to grow, with a first death in Washington state confirmed over the weekend and a first confirmed case now in New York City.
The CDC says travelers should avoid all nonessential trips to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy. But for people who have already booked flights or need to travel, many questions remain -- and airlines are handling the situation in different ways. Here's a round-up of some of the key travel policies from a handful of the major airlines. Get more CDC resources here.
DELTA
- Suspended all flights to and from mainland China and Hong Kong
- Temporarily suspended flights between Milan and JFK Airport until the beginning of May
- Will provide customers affected by the suspensions with options including rebooking or getting a refund.
- Get full policy details and more information here
United Airlines
- Suspended all flights to and from mainland China and Hong Kong
- Suspended some service to Tokyo Narita, Osaka, Singapore and Seoul
- Waiving change fees or allowing refunds for travel to or from select cities
- Get full policy details and more information here
What to Know: Coronavirus Hits NYC
American Airlines
- Suspended all flights to and from mainland China and Hong Kong
- Suspended operations between Milan and JFK Airport until April 25
- Will provide customers affected by the suspensions with options including rebooking or getting a refund.
- Waiving change fees for customers purchasing travel between March 1 and March 16
- Get full policy details and more information here
JetBlue
- Doesn't fly to Asia, but said in a news release that given the "evolving coronavirus concerns" it would drop cancellation and rebooking fees for JetBlue flights or JetBlue Vacations booked between Feb. 27 and March 11, 2020, for travel through June 1, 2020
- Get full policy details and more information here
Air Canada
- Service to/from China, Hong Kong and Italy is affected
- Some travelers can retrieve booking and change their flights free of charge
- Get full policy details and more information here
Confirmed Coronavirus Cases
Source: NBC News, staff reports
British Airways
- No flights to Beijing or Shanghai until April 17
- Continues to operate to and from Italy
- Get full policy details on cancellations and refunds here
Alaska Airlines
- Suspending change and cancellation fees
- People who wanted to cancel or change flights booked between Feb. 27 and March 12, 2020, can receive a full travel credit that can be used up until a year from when it was first issued.
- Get full policy details and more information here