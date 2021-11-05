Mott Haven

Trash Compactor Fire at Bronx High-Rise Leaves 6-Year-Old Dead: Officials

Police said that both are believed to have suffered smoke inhalation. There was no word on any other injuries.

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 6-year-old boy was killed and another man was badly injured after a fire started in a trash compactor inside a Bronx high-rise building Friday evening, police said.

The fire at the Mott Haven housing complex broke out just after 5 p.m., according to police. The boy and 32-year-old man were found unconscious in the third floor hallway.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The man was listed in critical condition at Harlem Hospital, while the child was pronounced dead. There was no word on any other injuries.

Police said that both are believed to have suffered smoke inhalation. Neighbors said that they don't feel safe inside the building.

News

New Jersey 6 hours ago

NJ Detective Shot While Executing Arrest Warrant, Suspect Holding Newborn Hostage: Sources

Crown Heights 7 hours ago

Police Chase in the Sky After Chopper Makes Landing in Brooklyn Empty Lot

"I can't sleep at night because I don't know what's going to happen in the building. Every time you turn around, there's a fire ... people had to lose their lives, people lost their animals tonight because of the fire. My heart goes out to the family of that little boy," said resident Nakia Williams.

A cause of the fire had not yet been determined. An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Mott HavenBronxfire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us