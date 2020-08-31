Transgender Woman Found Dead in Sand at NYC Beach, Police Say

A 23-year-old transgender woman was found dead in the sand at a Bronx beach early Monday, authorities said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene near Orchard Beach Road and Park Drive shortly after 6 a.m. It wasn't clear if the victim had any signs of trauma to her body or if she was clothed, nor was it immediately clear, according to police, if authorities suspected she was killed or died of other causes.

Her name has not been released. The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine how she died.

If the woman was killed, she would be the latest in a string of U.S. homicides involving transgender people this year. As of July, the Human Rights Campaign counted at least 21 transgender homicides nationally in the first seven months of 2020. That compares with 27 for all of last year, according to USA Today.