power outage

Transformer Fire Knocks Out Power to Thousands in Bronx

The FDNY said the transformer near in Pelham Gardens may have exploded around 8 p.m., and was then seen engulfed in flames along the street

NBC Universal, Inc.

A transformer fire in the Bronx knocked out power to nearly 3,000 customers Thursday night, as crews worked quickly to get electricity back up.

The FDNY said the transformer near Eastchester Road and East Gun Hill Road in Pelham Gardens may have exploded around 8 p.m., and then was seen engulfed in flames along the street. It was not clear was may have sparked the possible explosion and resulting fire, but according to Con Edison, 2,931 customers were left in the dark as a result.

No injuries were reported, although police had to respond to the scene to direct traffic throughout the neighborhood as all streetlights had gone out.

News

9/11 memorial 2 hours ago

US Remembers 9/11 as Pandemic Changes Tribute Traditions

Sep 11, 2014

From the Archives: Survivor Recalls His Viral 9/11 Email

Fortunately, ConEd said that by 11 p.m., the number of those still without power had decreased to just over 800. Many in the area were left confused however, as the power seemingly went back on for a moment, before going back out again before midnight.

This article tagged under:

power outageBronx
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us