Transformer Fire Knocks Out Power to Thousands in Bronx

A transformer fire in the Bronx knocked out power to nearly 3,000 customers Thursday night, as crews worked quickly to get electricity back up.

The FDNY said the transformer near Eastchester Road and East Gun Hill Road in Pelham Gardens may have exploded around 8 p.m., and then was seen engulfed in flames along the street. It was not clear was may have sparked the possible explosion and resulting fire, but according to Con Edison, 2,931 customers were left in the dark as a result.

No injuries were reported, although police had to respond to the scene to direct traffic throughout the neighborhood as all streetlights had gone out.

Fortunately, ConEd said that by 11 p.m., the number of those still without power had decreased to just over 800. Many in the area were left confused however, as the power seemingly went back on for a moment, before going back out again before midnight.