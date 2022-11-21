Train Trio Demands Couple Gives Up Seats in Manhattan Anti-Asian Assault: Cops

Three suspects who tried bullying their way into a pair of seats aboard a Manhattan subway slung anti-Asian remarks before turning physical Saturday evening, police said.

Two riders in their early 40s were seated on the shuttle train traveling from Grand Central to Times Square when they became the targets of a vicious trio, according to authorities.

It was right about 8 p.m. when police said the trio, a man and two women, demanded the two riders give up their spots on the train. Then they started hurling anti-Asian remarks at the victims, police said.

The group even punched the one of the riders in the head, leaving him with a cut, but the duo appeared to stand their ground.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police said the three suspects ran off the train once it pulled into Times Square, fleeing in an unknown direction. The victim reportedly refused medical attention.