Train Slashing Reported Hours Before NYC Subway Safety Hearing

What to Know Two New York City Council committees are holding a joint hearing Monday over safety in the city's subways and transit system

The meeting comes hours after the latest act of violence; a 64-year-old man was slashed in the face following an argument in a Manhattan subway station, police say

Top officials from the MTA and the NYPD are set to testify before the council

Public safety is the focus of a joint hearing held by the New York City Council where top officials from the NYPD and MTA are expected to testify Monday.

The 11 a.m. hearing comes hours after the latest act of violence reported within the public transit system. Police said a 64-year-old man was slashed in the face following an argument in a Manhattan subway station overnight.

A younger man whom police estimate is in his 30s, pulled out what appeared to be a box cutter and slashed the victim on the tip of his nose, authorities said. The attack happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 4 train at the Bowling Green station in lower Manhattan. No arrests have been made.

Police are now looking for the perp last seen wearing a green jacket and brown pants leaving the Bowling Green station.

MTA President Richard Davey and NYPD Acting Chief of Transit Michael Kemper will speak before the council on safety concerns, including "recent policy and infrastructure efforts." Both officials will testify before members of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the Public Safety Committee.