Train fatally strikes 14-year-old in subway surfing accident in Brooklyn: police sources

NEW YORK -- On Friday, a 14-year-old boy fell to his death in a subway surfing accident in Brooklyn, according to police sources.

The incident took place at around 2:30 p.m., as a southbound F train was nearing the Avenue N Stop in the Midwood section of the borough.

The unidentified teen fell onto the tracks and was impacted by an oncoming train, per police sources.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

A police investigation remains underway, as law enforcement officials believe the teen was subway surfing near the Avenue N station.

“Our thoughts are with the teenager’s family. Subway surfing kills," MTA president Richard Davey said in a statement. "Another innocent life has been lost, and it should not happen, I implore parents to talk with their children and teachers to speak with their students – riding on top of subway trains is reckless, dumb, and the consequences can be lethal.”