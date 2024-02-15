New Jersey

Freight train derails in New Jersey

NJ Transit said its commuter trains were not affected

Authorities are responding to a freight train derailment in New Jersey.

A call about the train with three tank cars on their sides near Tremley Point Road in Linden came in before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Chopper 4 was over the scene, just off the New Jersey Turnpike.

Union County hazmat teams were called out as a precaution. No injuries were immediately reported.

NJ Transit said its commuter trains weren't affected.

It wasn't clear how long cleanup could take.

