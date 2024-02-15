Freight train derails in New Jersey

Authorities are responding to a freight train derailment in New Jersey.

A call about the train with three tank cars on their sides near Tremley Point Road in Linden came in before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Chopper 4 was over the scene, just off the New Jersey Turnpike.

Union County hazmat teams were called out as a precaution. No injuries were immediately reported.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

NJ Transit said its commuter trains weren't affected.

It wasn't clear how long cleanup could take.