‘Train Daddy' Is Back on the Rails: Andy Byford Joins Amtrak

The man affectionately and lovingly known as "Train Daddy" by New York City straphangers is back working on the rails here in the U.S., though don't expect to see much of his work in the five boroughs.

Former NYC Transit President Andy Byford will be running things at Amtrak in Washington, D.C., NBC New York has learned. Byford will be starting April 10 in the newly created role of senior vice president of high speed rail development, as the transit agency looks to develop the service for riders.

Byford become beloved during his two years as transit chief in NYC. On-time performance for the city's subways skyrocketed and trains moved faster. Turnstiles also added the OMNY "Tap-and-Go" payment system.

Byford left his position with NYC Transit in early 2020 and returned home to London.