‘Tragic accident': No charges in NJ 7-year-old's deadly fall from 21st floor apartment

The death of a 7-year-old boy who fell 21 stories from a New Jersey apartment building has been called a "tragic accident" and no charges are expected, according to law enforcement.

The boy died after falling from one of the top-most floors of the residential building on Anderson Avenue in Fort Lee Wednesday evening, according to officials. He was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

"The cop told me the kid died on the spot. He fell from the 21st floor," said Kamal Singh, who was walking by the complex around the time the boy fell.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Fort Lee Police Department determined that the death was a tragic accident and no criminality was believed to be involved. Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich said the boy, who has not been identified, fell from a window on the 21st floor.

Sokolich called the child's death an "unbelievable tragedy."