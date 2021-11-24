Manhattan

Trader Joe's to Open Up First Upper East Side Location Next Week

The store is scheduled to open its doors next week.

Trader Joe's grocery carts
Getty Images

What to Know

  • The first Trader Joe's in the Upper East Side is scheduled to open its doors next week.
  • On Dec. 2,at 8 a.m., Trader Joe’s will officially open its doors at East 59th Street & First Avenue under the Queensboro Bridge in the historic Bridgemarket space.
  • Overall, it will be the ninth Trader Joe’s in Manhattan, the 12th Trader Joe’s in New York City, and the first Trader Joe’s on the Upper East Side.

The first Trader Joe's in the Upper East Side is scheduled to open its doors next week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On Dec. 2, at 8 a.m., Trader Joe’s will officially open its doors at East 59th Street & First Avenue under the Queensboro Bridge in the historic Bridgemarket space.

Overall, it will be the ninth Trader Joe’s in Manhattan, the 12th Trader Joe’s in New York City, and the first Trader Joe’s on the Upper East Side.

News

Ahmaud Arbery 12 hours ago

All Three Men on Trial Found Guilty in Murder of Ahmaud Arbery

covid-19 safety tips 4 hours ago

NYC Health Chief Shares Tips on How to Stay Safe to Avoid a Post-Thanksgiving COVID Spike

The grocer's new store boasts roughly 20,000 square-foot housed within the famed Bridgemarket building, which was built in 1908. The space, designed by Spanish engineer and builder Rafael Guastavino, will feature new murals that pay tribute to other area landmarks—including the United Nations headquarters, Roosevelt Island, and more.

According to Trader Joe's, about 99% of the entire Upper East Side store crew—and 100% of the store’s new hires—are New York City locals.

Additionally, the company says that through its Neighborhood Shares Program, the new store location will donate all products that go unsold—but remain fit to be consumed—to a number non-profit, community-based organizations, daily.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanNew York CityUpper East Sidetrader joe'sGROCERY STORE
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us