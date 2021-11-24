Trader Joe's to Open Up First Upper East Side Location Next Week

What to Know The first Trader Joe's in the Upper East Side is scheduled to open its doors next week.

The first Trader Joe's in the Upper East Side is scheduled to open its doors next week.

On Dec. 2, at 8 a.m., Trader Joe’s will officially open its doors at East 59th Street & First Avenue under the Queensboro Bridge in the historic Bridgemarket space.

Overall, it will be the ninth Trader Joe’s in Manhattan, the 12th Trader Joe’s in New York City, and the first Trader Joe’s on the Upper East Side.

The grocer's new store boasts roughly 20,000 square-foot housed within the famed Bridgemarket building, which was built in 1908. The space, designed by Spanish engineer and builder Rafael Guastavino, will feature new murals that pay tribute to other area landmarks—including the United Nations headquarters, Roosevelt Island, and more.

According to Trader Joe's, about 99% of the entire Upper East Side store crew—and 100% of the store’s new hires—are New York City locals.

Additionally, the company says that through its Neighborhood Shares Program, the new store location will donate all products that go unsold—but remain fit to be consumed—to a number non-profit, community-based organizations, daily.