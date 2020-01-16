Tractor Trailer Rollover Dumps Nearly 300 Gallons of Canola Oil On NJ Street

When one hears the words "oil spill," this isn't exactly what first comes to mind.

A tractor trailer carrying hundreds of gallons of canola oil rolled over on a New Jersey street, making a mess on the roads, according to Jersey City officials.

The truck was driving along Port Jersey Boulevard in the southern part of Jersey City Wednesday afternoon. As it came to the intersection with route 440, officials said the truck overturned an dumped 275 gallons of the cooking agent onto the roads.

The mess triggered delays in the area for hours. A hazmat unit and a cleanup company each had to be called in to help deal with the spill, officials said, as 55 gallons of diesel fuel also covered the street.

Jersey City police issued a summons to the driver for not having a CDL license needed to operate the truck.