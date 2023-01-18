Westchester County

Tractor Trailer Falls Off Overpass Onto West I-287 Lanes Below in Westchester County; 1 Dead

The driver passed away, police said

By NBC New York Staff

A tractor trailer in Westchester County went over an overpass, falling onto the highway below.

The incident took place on the Cross Westchester Expressway in the town of Harrison, Westchester County, at around 10:20 a.m., according to New York State Police.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where damage was seen to the overpass and the tractor trailer was completely upside down on the highway below on the westbound lanes of I-287 as debris was all around. The Purchase Fire Department was among first responders on the scene.

According to state police, a preliminary investigation found that "the tractor-trailer was on the Exit 9A ramp from I-287 to I-684 north when the driver lost control and flipped over the guiderail and onto the I-287 westbound lanes."

The driver of the tractor-trailer died, while an occupant from another vehicle on I-287 was taken to the hospital, police said.

According to New York State Police, the road closures as a result of the "serious motor vehicle crash" are "expected to be significant."

"All lanes I-287 W/B closed at the I-684 interchange following a serious motor vehicle crash. Two lanes open on I-287 E/B. Road closure expected to be significant. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes," the state police tweeted.

In an updated statement, state police said that all westbound lanes of I-287 are closed at Exit 9, and the left lane is closed eastbound.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to please contact their assigned investigator at 914-769-2600.

