A crash caused problems on the New Jersey Turnpike all Friday morning. Rob DiRienzo reports. (Published 31 minutes ago)

A tractor trailer accident on the New Jersey Turnpike was causing major delays for commuters Friday morning.

The tractor trailer flipped on the turnpike before 5:30 a.m. Crews were still cleaning up the messy accident at 7:30 a.m.

The road was blocked on the southbound side of the turnpike in the outer lanes, just before Exit 11. Traffic was stretching back to the Thomas Edison service area.

As you head out for the Black Friday commute, follow the list below for real-time transit updates from all our local transit agencies and providers.

(Remember to scroll down to find the latest update from your relevant agency, as transit situations can evolve quickly.)