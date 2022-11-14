‘Toys of Terror:' NJ City Escalates Dirt Bike Crackdown With Gas Ban

New Jersey's third biggest city is revving up its crackdown against illegal dirt bikes.

City leaders in Paterson approved a new ordinance in hopes of combatting growing concerns from dirt bikes, ATVs, and other illegal vehicles. That order will bar gas station attendants from putting gas into those rides.

"I call them the toys of terror," Mayor Andre Sayegh said in Monday's announcement.

Anyone caught pumping gas for such vehicles could face a $500 fine for the first offense, and $2,000 for offenses after that.

Wrecking havoc across the city, officials have zeroed in on the vehicle use after repeated injuries and some fatalities involving the rides.

The threat of danger highlighted just days earlier when a rider struck a pedestrian crossing the street Friday night. Officials released video of the incident that left the man in critical condition.

This newest crackdown is focused at the gas pump, making it illegal for gas stations to dispense any fuel to any of those vehicles. But if attendants feel threatened by any rider, they are not required to play cop -- something station operators wanted to hear.

"If they feel threatened, they fill up the gas and act normal and let them go," Hesham Attia, who works at Chestnut Market Exxon, said.

And with the help of surveillance cameras, they must report the incident to police who promise to find the suspects.

"No more gas, no more fuel, no more pulling in here. We will protect all of these gas station attendants if someone dares to come in and threaten them," Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

The message is reassuring to stations who have seen plenty of dirt bikes fill up and drive off without paying.

Paterson's new ordinance takes effect in a matter of weeks.