Queens

Tow Truck Driver Assisting Disabled Car Killed in Crash on Long Island Expressway

The identity of the 47-year-old tow truck driver is not yet known

An overnight crash killed a tow truck driver trying to assist a disabled car on the Long Island Expressway, police said Saturday morning.

The 47-year-old man was outside of his truck when he was hit in the westbound lanes near Woodhaven Boulevard in Queens. The operator of the disabled car was also struck, police said.

Both men were taken to the hospital shortly after the 3:30 a.m. crash.

Police said the tow truck driver did not survive his injuries. The second driver was recovering at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It wasn't immediately clear if the driver who hit them stuck around or left the scene.

