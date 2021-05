A tourist was shot in the leg during an argument in a midtown Manhattan 7-Eleven over the weekend, authorities say.

It wasn't clear what provoked the dispute in the convenience store on Eighth Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim, a 41-year-old from Ohio, took a bullet to the leg but is expected to be OK.

A 26-year-old man from Brooklyn was later arrested on charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a firearm.