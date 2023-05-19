Floating Torso Between NYC, NJ Prompts Homicide Investigation

A torso discovered in the waters off Elizabeth, New Jersey, earlier this week has prompted a homicide investigation, officials said Friday. And they're asking anyone with information about the case to give them a call.

Patrol units responding to South Front Street on the waterfront just before 5 p.m. Tuesday found the torso of a white man floating where the Arthur Kill tidal strait, the area between Staten Island, in New York City, and Union and Middlesex counties, and Elizabeth River converge.

The man has not been unidentified.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to call the Elizabeth Police Department at 908-558-2041.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered in the case.