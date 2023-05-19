New Jersey

Floating Torso Between NYC, NJ Prompts Homicide Investigation

Getty Images

A torso discovered in the waters off Elizabeth, New Jersey, earlier this week has prompted a homicide investigation, officials said Friday. And they're asking anyone with information about the case to give them a call.

Patrol units responding to South Front Street on the waterfront just before 5 p.m. Tuesday found the torso of a white man floating where the Arthur Kill tidal strait, the area between Staten Island, in New York City, and Union and Middlesex counties, and Elizabeth River converge.

The man has not been unidentified.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to call the Elizabeth Police Department at 908-558-2041.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered in the case.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jerseyelizabeth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us