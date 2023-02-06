Top FDNY Chiefs Resign Their Posts in Protest of Staff Demotions

The two high-ranking uniformed members of the FDNY asked to resign their appointed posts in protest of the demotions of three staff chiefs, FDNY sources tell News 4.



Chief of Department John Hodgens and Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito asked to resign after FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh told Luis Martinez, the chief of staff, to inform Assistant Chiefs Michael Gala, Fred Schaaf, and Joseph Jardin they would be demoted to deputy chiefs in 30 days.



Hodgens and Esposito expressed their displeasure with the demotions of the chiefs, who are in the department's line of succession, in e-mails sent to executives late Sunday night, sources said.

In his resignation letter, Esposito said "When I was appointed Chief of Operations I thanked you for 'having the faith and trust in me to do this job.' The events of these last several weeks (including being excluded from discussions and the decision making process on serious issues affecting the Bureau of Operations) make clear that Commissioner Kavanagh no longer has that 'faith and trust' in me."

Esposito went on to say that being excluded form the events and discussions "resulted in a serious breach of trust with my subordinate personnel" preventing him from doing his job. He requested to go back to a field assignment as a deputy chief.

“We do not comment on personnel moves,” top FDNY spokesman Frank Dwyer said Monday.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Commissioner Kavanaugh did not inform Mayor Eric Adams of the personnel changes, but Esposito was expected to meet with City Hall on Monday, sources said.

Adams released a statement late Monday, offering "full support" of Kavanaugh.

"She is promoting a culture of true leadership, accountability, and performance within the FDNY. As Commissioner Kavanagh made clear, she and her senior team work for the rank and file and the people of this city, not the other way around. Those who do not agree with that view have chosen to leave the FDNY," the statement from Adams read. "Regardless, New Yorkers can rest assured that the FDNY is as prepared as ever to keep them safe and respond to any and all emergencies."