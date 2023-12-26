Top baby names for New York City revealed

New York City revealed the top baby names for the five boroughs and there wasn't much change at the top of the lists.

Liam took the top boys name spot, a place it has held since 2016, and Emma took the top girls spot again, maintaining its hold on the number one position since 2017.

The New York City Department of Health released the most popular baby names list with the most recent data, which come from 2022.

The most popular girls' names were:

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Emma Mia Olivia Sophia (which if combined with Sofia would be #1 on the list) Leah Ava Esther Isabella Luna Amelia

The most popular boys' names were:

Liam Noah Ethan Lucas David Jacob Aiden Joseph Daniel Alexander

Nearly 100,000 babies were born across New York City in 2022 -- 48,864 girls and 50,595 boys, according to the health department. Manhattan had the most births with 39,320 followed by Brooklyn with 23,318.

Esther made its way into the top 10, bumping Sofia off the list, while on the boys' side, Alexander took a top spot away from Benjamin.

2023 was a huge year for celebrity parents, with so many famous families welcoming adorable new additions. Access Hollywood is looking back at all the stars who welcomed babies this past year.

According to the health department, names in 2022 "reflected both an inward look...and hope for a celestial destination" with names on the top 100 including Serenity (no. 82), Journey (no. 110), Heaven (no. 111), Orion (no. 127) and Justice (no. 141).

Some of the names reflected seasons and nature, including

Luna (no. 9) Venus (no. 127), Jade (no. 59) Sage (no. 99 for girls and 129 for boys) Lily (no. 25), Rose (no. 52), Violet (no. 49), Iris (no. 81) and Lilly (no. 123).

Some other names the health department called out from the list include Saint (no. 104), Maverick (no. 117), Ocean (no. 124), Artist (no. 142), Princeton (no. 143), and Denver (no. 143).

Khaleesi, a royal name from Game of Thrones, came in at number 125 on the list.