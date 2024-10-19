Halloween

Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade is back for 34th annual costume spectacular

By NBC New York Staff

Dogs with costumes compete in the Halloween Dog Parade at Tompkins Square in New York City, United States on October 22, 2022. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The furriest parade of the year steps off Saturday in the East Village.

The annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., but this year dogs and their owners march down the parade route on Avenue A.

This year will be the parade's 34th year. It is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21.

One of the city's favorite Halloween traditions always manages to scare up inspired, spooky and downright adorable handmade costumes.

Anyone participating this year will need to enter the parade route after checking in at the entrance on Avenue B and 13th Street, organizers say.

The current organizer of the parade told Gothamist that this year's spectacle will be his last at the helm.

“I need another, bigger entity to take over this beast because it’s just too much for a small dog park to handle," Joseph Borduin told the outlet.

Ahead of the parade's grand return, here's a look at some of the best costumed canines from previous parades:

Aaron Reeves and Farah Azmi with their cockapoo, Theo, dressed as Top Gun: Maverick. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
Billy Chan and Nicole Ng with their dog, Allie the terroir, dressed as UP participates in the Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
Cleo The Clown Chihuahua and her owner participate in the Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
Dianne Ferrer and Tim Lawson wheel french bulldogs, Carly and Max all dressed as a train and the conductors. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
