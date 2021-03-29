New Jersey

Tolls Going Up on Several Spans Connecting NJ, Pennsylvania

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission cited the decline in passenger car traffic and toll revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic as the reason behind the move

Cash and EZ Pass toll road in New Jersey
Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

What to Know

  • The bistate agency that operates river crossings connecting New Jersey and Pennsylvania announced Monday that it will raise tolls next month and again in 2024, the first such increases in 10 years.
  • The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission cited the decline in passenger car traffic and toll revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic, along with the burden of maintaining 13 toll “free” bridges with revenue from its toll bridges.
  • Starting April 11, car tolls increase from $1 to $1.25 for drivers with an E-ZPass account and from $1 to $3 for car drivers who pay cash at seven bridges. On the new Scudder’s Fall bridge, the E-ZPass rate for passenger vehicles stays at $1.25, but the cash toll increases from $2.60 to $3 on April 3. In 2024, drivers who use E-ZPass would see tolls rise by 25 cents to a $1.50, and the Commission’s E-ZPass commuter discount program will be eliminated at all eight of the commission’s toll bridges.

The bistate agency that operates river crossings connecting New Jersey and Pennsylvania announced Monday that it will raise tolls next month and again in 2024, the first such increases in 10 years.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission cited the decline in passenger car traffic and toll revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic, along with the burden of maintaining 13 toll “free” bridges with revenue from its toll bridges.

Starting April 11, car tolls increase from $1 to $1.25 for drivers with an E-ZPass account and from $1 to $3 for car drivers who pay cash at seven bridges: Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1), New Hope-Lambertville (Route 202), I-78, Easton-Phillipsburg (Route 22), Portland-Columbia (Routes 611, 46, and 94), Delaware Water Gap (I-80), and Milford-Montague (Route 206) bridges.

News

COVID-19 8 hours ago

NYers Age 30+ Eligible for Vaccine Tuesday, 16+ Get Access April 6; Walk-Up Option Opens for 75+

coronavirus pandemic 2 hours ago

‘Right Now, I'm Scared': CDC Chief Warns of ‘Impending Doom' as Virus Cases Rise

On the new Scudder’s Fall bridge, the E-ZPass rate for passenger vehicles stays at $1.25, but the cash toll increases from $2.60 to $3 on April 3.

In 2024, drivers who use E-ZPass would see tolls rise by 25 cents to a $1.50, and the Commission’s E-ZPass commuter discount program will be eliminated at all eight of the commission’s toll bridges.

Officials said more than 75% of the Commission’s toll transactions are done by E-ZPass.

Similar to other toll agencies, the commission saw traffic and revenue fall off as travel restrictions were put in place and more residents worked from home. The commission’s net toll revenue for 2020 was $14.48 million less than had been projected in a traffic engineering report, officials said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Jerseydriversdelaware river joint toll bridge commissiontoll
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us