Toddler Takes Suitcase to Face in Random Manhattan Attack: Cops

The victimized toddler's father says he was outraged, telling The New York Post, "Attacking my child – there’s no justification,” he said. “Hit me, I can fight back, my daughter can’t."

A 40-year-old man apparently approached a 2-year-old girl at random and threw a suitcase in her face as she sat in a stroller in Lower Manhattan a day ago, police confirmed to News 4 Tuesday.

Cops said a report of the attack on the child near Bowery and Stanton Street came in shortly before 7 p.m. Monday. The child was treated by EMS at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody, though no information on the charges against him or his identity was immediately released. The New York Post reported the man was taken to Bellevue Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

