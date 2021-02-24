Toddler Taken to Hospital After Beating on Subway in Manhattan: Cops

Police are looking for a person seen hitting a 2-year-old boy multiple times in the face on a subway in Harlem over the weekend, authorities say.

The suspect and toddler were on a northbound C train entering the 116th Street station around 3 p.m. Saturday when witnesses saw the child being attacked. The toddler suffered redness to the face and was taken to a hospital for treatment, while the suspect, who remained unidentified as of Wednesday, fled the scene.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect captured near the turnstiles (above).

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.