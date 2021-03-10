Toddler Killed in Tragic LI House Fire; 2nd Child Saves Family From Inferno

What to Know A toddler was killed and three people were injured in a tragic early morning house fire in Suffolk County where her family was fast asleep.

Twenty-three-month-old Majesty Gerald was pronounced dead at the scene once the fire was extinguished. Three others inside the house, including a 4-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries.

It is that same girl that many are describing as a heroine. Her grandmother told News 4 New York that the 4-year-old awoke the family and warned them of the fire -- a fire so intense that 10 fire companies responded to the scene.

A toddler was killed and three people were injured in a tragic early morning house fire in Suffolk County where her family was fast asleep.

The inferno broke out at around 3 a.m. Wednesday in a house located in Gordon Height on Long Island, where nine relatives, including extended family members, were staying.

Twenty-three-month-old Majesty Gerald was pronounced dead at the scene once the fire was extinguished. Three others inside the house, including a 4-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries. It is that same girl that many are describing as a heroine. Her grandmother told News 4 New York that the 4-year-old awoke the family and warned them of the fire -- a fire so intense that 10 fire companies responded to the scene.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"God took one angel and left another angel," Helen Mortley, the victim's grandmother, said.

Rev. Thomas Flud of the Baptist Church of Gordon Heights said the 4-year-old alerted the family "and they literally ran out of the house with the clothes on their back."

"It's just a devastating situation for the family. We are just trying to offer up some assistance and comfort at this point," Flud went on to say.

A firefighter also suffered minor injuries during the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation -- although authorities say it does not appear to be criminal in nature.