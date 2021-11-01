Staten Island

Toddler Killed After Walking in Front of SUV at NYC Stop & Shop: Police

A 2-year-old girl died Friday after walking in front of a Ford Explorer in a Staten Island Stop & Shop parking lot and getting run over, police said.

The child, identified as Autumn Garrison, was in the lot of the supermarket at FRorest and Veltman avenues around 1:45 p.m. that day when she walked in front of the car.

The 69-year-old woman behind the wheel hit her, knocked her to the sidewalk and then drove over her, police said.

The woman remained at the scene.

No charges have been filed. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

