Toddler Burned as Fireworks Blast Through Family's NYC Apartment Window

What to Know A 3-year-old in the Bronx was left with burns and stitches to his head after fireworks shot through their top floor apartment window.

The young child was awakened by what seemed like non-stop fireworks -- an emerging issue in New York City and the rest of the tri-state over the past few weeks. Suddenly, one blew through his window

The harrowing moment when the fireworks zipped through their apartment window was captured on video by the child's teenage sister: a flash is seen on video followed immediately by screams.

A 3-year-old in the Bronx was left with burns and stitches to his head after fireworks shot through his family's top floor apartment window overnight.

The young child was awakened by what seemed like non-stop fireworks -- an emerging issue in New York City and the rest of the tri-state over the past few weeks. Suddenly, one of these fireworks sailed up and crashed through the window of the family's sixth-floor apartment.

The harrowing moment when the fireworks zipped through their apartment window was captured on video by the child's teenage sister: a flash is seen on video followed immediately by screams. The teenager initially started filming people on the street below setting off a box of fireworks that kept her from sleeping.

The child's father, who did not want to go on camera, tells NBC 4 New York people are lighting up fireworks in the neighborhood constantly.

In this instance, he says he was asleep when he was awakened by what he thought was gunfire-then heard his young son screaming .

Photos provided by the child's father to News 4 shows the toddler with burns to his arms and stitches on his head.

According to the father, even taking his child to seek medical attention was stalled because he couldn’t even rush his child to the hospital in his car because their car was blocked by a box of fireworks that was tipped over and was shooting in the direction of the vehicle

The superintendent of the building says he heard it all, adding the "firecrackers wake up the whole building."

The streets around the area are littered with fireworks debris and boxes that were packed with them.

The child's injuries comes as the entire tri-state area is dealing with an uptick in illegal fireworks -- even prompting Mayor Bill de Blasio to organize an illegal fireworks task force.

