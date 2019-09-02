3-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car in Far Rockaway - NBC New York
3-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car in Far Rockaway

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 3-year-old boy was hit by a car in Far Rockaway Labor Day

    • He was taken to hospital in a critical condition

    • Police said there was no evidence of criminality as the investigation began

    A three-year-old boy has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after he was hit by a car in Far Rockaway, Queens, on Labor Day.

    The boy was hit by a car driving northbound on Virginia Street near Caffrey Ave Monday after 11 a.m., the FDNY says.

    The driver was 73 years old, police said.

    There was no evidence of criminality, however the investigation was just getting underway, police said. 

