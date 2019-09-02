What to Know A 3-year-old boy was hit by a car in Far Rockaway Labor Day

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition

Police said there was no evidence of criminality as the investigation began

A three-year-old boy has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after he was hit by a car in Far Rockaway, Queens, on Labor Day.

The boy was hit by a car driving northbound on Virginia Street near Caffrey Ave Monday after 11 a.m., the FDNY says.

The driver was 73 years old, police said.

There was no evidence of criminality, however the investigation was just getting underway, police said.