Toddler Drowns in NY Pool Amid Blazing Weekend Heat

A 2-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool in New York's Rockland County over the weekend, authorities said Monday, as they investigate what they describe to be a "tragic incident."

Clarkstown Police say they responded to a Tennyson Drive home in Nanuet after getting a call about a possible drowning around 8 p.m. Sunday.

When they got there, they saw family members had pulled the toddler from the water and were performing CPR. Cops took over those efforts, with help from Rockland paramedics, before the boy was taken to a hospital via ambulance.

He was later pronounced dead.

No other details were immediately available, and the child's name has not been released. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

The child's death came as unseasonably warm temperatures hit the tri-state area the second-to-last weekend of May, triggering New York City's first May heat advisory in years as tens of thousands flocked to beaches and backyard pools to stay cool.