Toddler Brutally Murdered by Mother's Boyfriend in NYC Apartment: Police

A toddler died Thursday after suffering unthinkable physical abuse at the hands of his mother's boyfriend, who is now in police custody facing murder charges, police sources confirm to NBC New York.

Keishawn Gordon, 23, is facing charges of murder, manslaughter, aggravated sex abuse and sex abuse, according to the NYPD.

Police sources allege the Bronx man fatally beat the young boy, breaking his ribs and lacerating his liver among other violent acts.

Officers responded to the Webster Houses Thursday around 3 p.m. for a 911 call. The toddler was found unconscious and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

Some time after the incident Gordon was taken into custody by police in connection to boy's death.

The law enforcement sources tell NBC New York the boy's mother was in a relationship with Gordon. According to the preliminary police report, Gordon and the 1-year-old had been living in the same apartment.

Contact information for Gordon's attorney, if he had one, was not immediately known.