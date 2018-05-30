The IHOP in Hot Springs, Arkansas is promising to retrain its employees after a mother said the manager discriminated against her son, who was born without arms. (Published 2 hours ago)

Little Boy With No Arms Told Not to Touch Things at IHOP

A little boy who was born with no arms was told not to sit on the table or touch the syrup at IHOP -- even though the only way he has to eat is with his feet.

Now the IHOP in Hot Springs, Arkansas has promised to retrain its employees after a mother said the manager discriminated against her son, who was born without arms.

Alexis Bancoft says when they went to the diner Saturday the general manager told her her 3-year-old son, William, could could not sit on the table and touch the syrup containers because it was a health department issue.

"When we got there, I carried him in, took him to the bathroom and washed his feet so he could eat," Bancroft said. "I asked her, 'Do you ask all of your customers if they washed their hands before they touch them?'."

Bancroft said the manager later apologized, but the damage was already done.

The family got up and left without paying for their drinks.

Bancroft then took to Facebook to explain the situation. Her post has since gone viral.

Several servers messaged her that they were "deeply ashamed" of what happened and "completely shocked" that their manager did that.

The manager even messaged her, saying in part, "I really think this was all a misunderstanding. I would never do that to your son intentionally or otherwise. That's not what I was trying to do."

