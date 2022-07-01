Times Square Would Be Gun-Free Zone Under New NY Laws: Sources

Times Square would be a gun-free zone under pending legislation designed to revive some of New York's gun control laws, Albany sources told News 4 on Friday.

In the wake of a Supreme Court decision striking down's New York's century-old laws on carrying firearms in public, the legislature is hurriedly crafting new rules that would keep firearms out of so-called sensitive areas.

The bill would ban guns in the kinds of places that have already been subject to heightened law enforcement protections. It would also specifically prohibit guns in "the area commonly known as Times Square," according to draft language obtained by News 4.

As of mid-morning Friday the legislation was still working its way through the state house and there was no guarantee those restrictions would become law.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has said the proposed legislation would prohibit concealed weapons inside private businesses unless business owners explicitly post signs welcoming them. It would also increase training requirements and mandate background checks for some ammunition purchases.