Times Square Shooting: 4-Year-Old Victim ‘Didn't Even Cry,' Officer Who Carried Her Says

A 4-year-old girl who was shot in the leg in Times Square barely cried on the way to the hospital, the police officer who carried the child to safety said.

“This little girl was so strong,” Officer Alyssa Vogel told the New York Post. “She didn’t even cry once except when we were putting the tourniquet on. She screamed because it’s very painful.”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The 4-year-old Brooklyn girl was one of three people hit by stray bullets when someone opened fire during a dispute in Times Square at about 5 p.m. Saturday. Wendy Magrinat, 23, from Rhode Island, was shot in the leg, and a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey was shot in the foot. All are expected to recover.

Police released a video of a person of interest in the shooting, but no arrests had been made as of Monday. Two senior NYPD officials identified that individual as Farrakhan Muhammad. They say they think he was trying to shoot his brother but missed and hit the trio of bystanders instead.

WANTED in connection to shooting three people near West 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan on May 8, 2021. @NYPDDetectives need anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of this individual to contact @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. All calls are anonymous. pic.twitter.com/qciBGCR6AK — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 9, 2021

NYPD officials posted a video of Vogel sprinting toward an ambulance with the wounded girl. “As a mom, I think my motherly instincts just went to, you know, I need to help her,” the officer told ABC News on Monday.

Vogel, the mother of a 6-month-old boy, told the Post that she tried to reassure the girl's distraught mother in the moments after the shooting. “I kept telling her to breathe and that her daughter was going to be OK,” Vogel said. “I kept trying to calm her down because she was obviously very scared.”

Vogel said the girl's mother was running right behind her as she carried the child into the ambulance and then from the ambulance to Bellevue Hospital.

“I actually got out of the ambulance with her and ran her to the pediatrics unit, where the doctors took over,” she said.

A vendor in Times Square shared this video with @NBCNewYork, he says he heard “Two shots. They was bleeding the toddler was bleeding and the mom was crying.” pic.twitter.com/3DmJ80J5e3 — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) May 8, 2021

Mayor Bill de Blasio reacted to the shooting on Twitter, saying he was glad the victims were in stable condition.

"The perpetrators of this senseless violence are being tracked down and the NYPD will bring them to justice," he tweeted. "The flood of illegal guns into our city must stop."

Police responded to the shooting Saturday evening that sent a woman and 3-year-old child to a nearby hospital, officials said.