Times Square

Charges dropped against one man accused in Times Square brawl with NYPD officers

By NBC New York Staff

The district attorney has dropped charges against one of the men accused of attacking two NYPD officers in Times Square.

It was initially believed that a person seen on video from the Jan. 27 brawl wearing a black and white jacket with pink shoes was Jhoan Boada, according to police. However, the Manhattan DA's office said that person was actually 25-year-old Marce Estee, who has since been arrested and charged with assault on a police officer.

"After a thorough and diligent investigation, Jhoan Boada has been exonerated as a participant in this assault," the district attorney's office said in a statement.

The scrum at one of the city's busiest areas for tourists drew national attention, and was captured on body cam footage. It started after officers asked the group to move off the sidewalk.

Five of the eight suspects in the attack have been arrested and were remanded to Rikers Island. That includes Yohenry Brito, a migrant from Venezuela who was allegedly seen on video in the confrontation with police officers.

Brito has pleaded not guilty to assault on a police officer. His attorney says his client was targeted by cops for no reason.

"[You can] see the officers telling people to move on the sidewalk who are just standing there doing nothing," Brito's attorney previously told NBC New York.

Yorman Reveron also entered a not guilty plea. Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bail for Reveron, highlighting the seriousness of the charges. His attorney blamed the cops for starting the incident.

"One of the officers grabs that individual, Mr. Brito, and slams him against the wall. And this is how the incident starts," Reveron's lawyer said in February.

Kelvin Servita Arocha and Wilson Juarez were both hauled into court out of ICE custody — their bails set at a symbolic $1 to keep them on Rikers Island instead of facing deportation. ICE has alleged both are Tren de Aragua gang members.

Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel faced the judge as well, pleading not guilty. Authorities say he was the lookout during a robbery at Macy's in Queens weeks after the fracas; he's been held at Rikers in connection with that incident.

All of the men arraigned in this case are due back in court in April.

