Sports

Tigers Woods makes appearance at Travelers Championship in Connecticut

NBC Connecticut

Golf great Tiger Woods came to Connecticut and he made a brief appearance at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell on Tuesday, but he is not here to play golf.

Woods is a member of the PGA Tour CEO search committee and he joined leaders of the organization for a media availability on Tuesday morning.

The PGA Tour announced on Tuesday morning that Brian Rolapp has been named Chief Executive Officer and he is joining the tour after spending more than two decades with the National Football League.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The tournament runs from June 16 to 22.

Learn more and get tickets here.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Sports
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us