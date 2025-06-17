Tigers Woods makes appearance at Travelers Championship in Connecticut

Golf great Tiger Woods came to Connecticut and he made a brief appearance at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell on Tuesday, but he is not here to play golf.

Woods is a member of the PGA Tour CEO search committee and he joined leaders of the organization for a media availability on Tuesday morning.

The PGA Tour announced on Tuesday morning that Brian Rolapp has been named Chief Executive Officer and he is joining the tour after spending more than two decades with the National Football League.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The tournament runs from June 16 to 22.

Learn more and get tickets here.