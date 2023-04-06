Tickets for Immersive Magical Experience ‘Harry Potter: The Exhibition' on Sale Today

Attention Potterheads!

Today is the day you can finally get tickets to get transported to the magical Platform 9 3/4 come next month thanks to a new immersive exhibition in New York City centering around Harry Potter and the Wizarding World.

The exhibition is coming to New York City’s Herald Square beginning May 19. It celebrates iconic moments, characters, settings and more from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, showcasing costumes, propres and imagery.

As visitors explore each gallery, RFID wristbands will capture interactions in order to deliver unique experiences for each visitor.

Among the exhibition highlights are:

From Page to Screen Gallery: A gallery that showcases a first edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone encased in a Gringotts-inspired vault and is surrounded by video and quotes, allowing guests to become reintroduced to the story as they enter the exhibition.

Hogwarts Castle Gallery: This gallery is an immersive multimedia experience featuring Whomping Willow, Dementors, and the Marauder's Map, as well as a personalized experience.

The Hogwarts Houses gallery sets the foundation for the exhibition experience, where guests will experience more personalized moments with the Hogwarts house they select during their preregistration. This area is set to be the spot for photo ops.

Hogwarts Classrooms are filled with iconic props, creatures, and costumes. Additionally visitors will be able to brew potions in the Potions Classroom, predict the future in Divination, pot a mandrake in the Herbology Greenhouse, and use their digital wand to defeat a boggart in Defense Against the Dark Arts.

An exclusive collection of Harry Potter: The Exhibition merchandise will be available in the onsite retail shops.

The popular Harry Potter: The Exhibition, first opened in 2022 in Philadelphia, welcoming more than 750,000 visitors and fans. It is currently showing in Atlanta, Georgia and Vienna, Austria. The exhibition is also set to open in Paris in April.