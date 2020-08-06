Thunderstorms Approaching Tri-State Threaten Isaias Recovery Efforts; Nearly 2M Still in Dark

What to Know Even after it was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, Isaias still packed quite a punch for the tri-state Tuesday, as powerful winds felled scores of trees and power lines; some spots got more than 5 inches of rain

Nearly three million customers were without power in the tri-state at the height of the storm; most of them were still in the dark Wednesday. Hit the worst, New Jersey says it could take days to restore full power

Widespread transit disruptions were reported, with city subways facing heavy delays and LIRR, NJ Transit and Metro-North suspending service

Already reeling from the damage of Tropical Storm Isaias, which left a New York City man dead and nearly 2 million homes without power, the tri-state area is expected to face more thunderstorms with isolated showers on Friday.

On top of the power outage, downed trees and wrecked utility poles brought to the ground by Isaias' torrential rain and forceful winds, a chance for showers with isolated thunderstorms return by Thursday night and will linger through much of the day on Friday, Storm Team 4 says.

A few showers may pop over south New Jersey, where sweeping power outages were reported, but the rest of the region remains dry Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures held to the 70s and low 80s. The storms are expected to be more widespread on Friday, which could dampen storm cleanup efforts.

Utility companies say it may be days until power is restored for more than 1.7 million customers in the region.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday blasted utilities for their "failed storm response" and "reckless disregard," saying they had not met their legal obligations to customers and ordered an investigation by the Department of Public Service. Officials in both Rockland and Westchester counties warned that based on the information they were getting from utilities, the power could be out for a week.

“The worst of this situation was avoidable, and it cannot happen again," Cuomo said.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont also requested the state's regulatory authority to investigate the public utility companies, including Eversource and United Illuminating, after what he called a "wholly inadequate response to another storm," referencing the promises made by utilities to improve resources after other severe storms.

Lamont and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy both declared states of emergency for their state, and Cuomo declared a state of emergency for NYC, Long Island, Westchester County and the rest of the Hudson Valley. Cuomo activated 50 National Guard troops to assist with the cleanup in Putnam County as well. Lamont also requested a federal emergency declared, which would enable federal assistance.

Murphy said 1.4 million households lost power due to the storm; 561,000 were still in the dark as of Thursday morning. (By comparison, 1.7 million New Jersey households lost power in Superstorm Sandy in 2012.) There were still more than 538,000 in New York without power as of Thursday morning, with Long Island the hardest impacted, and more than 639,000 outages in Connecticut.

The president of the NJ Board of Public Utilities said the state's energy distribution system was damaged "considerably" and that the board's goal was for 80% of customers to have power back by Friday night. As of Wednesday afternoon, PSE&G said it expected to have 85% of those without power to be restored around that same time, but had advised some Essex County customers not to expect power until Sunday afternoon.

Con Edison, which had more than 250,000 customers without power at one point, said Isaias caused the second-largest amount of outages in company history, surpassing Hurricane Irene in 2011 and trailing only the aftermath of Sandy in 2012 (Isaias also ripped down more trees and telephone poles than Sandy did). The utility company said that recent rainfall made the tree limbs vulnerable to toppling and breaking, and that hundreds of additional personnel were brought in to help restore power as quickly as possible — though it still could be days before power is returned to all customers, saying that their plan was to restore service to the vast majority of customers by Sunday night.

In the meanwhile, Con Edison said it would set up ice distribution spots in Staten Island, Queens and Brooklyn and at two locations in suburban Westchester.

One mayor of a Westchester County town, where nearly half of the residents are without power, ripped into the utility company, saying that they had assigned just one crew to each municipality. Mamaroneck Mayor Tom Murphy wrote a scathing letter calling it "unacceptable" and "absurd" that Con Ed did nothing to prepare for the storm or bring in more emergency crews, saying instead that they "treat their customers with apparent disdain."

"They cared more about their bottom line then they did about serving their customers needs in an emergency," Murphy wrote, saying it was his opinion after dealing with the company for years. "This is exactly what Con Ed management did during the last service loss in 2018. They learn nothing from their failures because they don’t have to learn. They are a monopoly."

Mayor Bill de Blasio toured some of the destruction in Astoria late Tuesday. On Wednesday, he said the storm was proving to be one of the most powerful, albeit brief, storms in the city since Sandy in 2012. More than 20,000 downed trees were reported citywide, including one that killed a 60-year-old man in Queens.

The man was sitting in his parked van in Briarwood as the storms rolled through and was crushed to death by a tree. The man, later identified as 60-year-old Manhattan contractor Mario Siles, was crushed while sitting in the vehicle when the massive tree uprooted, toppled over and fell on him. At least eight others along the East Coast were killed.

Siles' wife on Wednesday called her husband an "honorable, hard-working, responsible" person who emigrated from Costa Rica 26 years ago. The two planned on retiring soon, she said.

Mass transits are also still recovering from the aftermath of Isaias. All ferries, NYC subways and LIRR services are back on schedule but NJ Transit and Metro-North are dealing with changes and interruptions due to downed trees.

