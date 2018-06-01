What to Know It's going to be a cloudy, wet weekend for Governors Ball in New York City

Thunderstorms are expected on Saturday afternoon, with a high of 82

The weather should dry out for the festival Sunday, although showers are still likely

This weekend calls for waterproof coats and rain boots, especially if you're heading to the Governors Ball Music Festival.

Friday will be warm and muggy, with a high around 80, but isolated thunderstorms are set to develop around the afternoon as the festival kicks off.

There is the possibility of a heavy downpour around rush hour Friday afternoon that could affect commuters' trip home, Storm Team 4 says.

Saturday is looking much the same.

Festival-goers are advised to take ponchos to Governors Island as isolated storms are due to form in the afternoon. On the upside, it'll be warm -- muggy even. Expect a high of 82 degrees.

Sunday will give you a chance to dry out, with the weather looking mostly cloudy. However the temperatures are set to drop, with a high of just 68, Storm Team 4 says.

Governors Ball has a history of rain. Festival-goers were forced to trudge through mud in 2013, and the final day of the concert was canceled in 2016 because of the weather.

Check out the full 10-day forecast above.