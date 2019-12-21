3 Young Women Killed in Overnight Freeway Wreck in NJ

Three young women are dead after their car collided with a tractor-trailer in on Route 1 in Woodbridge, police said early Saturday.

The accident happened just before midnight Friday on the highway in the Fords section of town. A 2012 Nissan Altima operarted by Brianna Martinez, 23, rear-ended a tractor-trailer as the truck was starting to move at a red light.

She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there. Her two passengers, 23-year-old Michaela Powel and 24-year-old Uchectukw Chukwuma, died at the scene. All three young women were from Somerset, police said.

Authorities said there was no early indication on a cause of the crash.