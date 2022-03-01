Three Teens Among Four Stabbed at Brooklyn Subway Station: Police

Three 16-year-olds were among four people stabbed at a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday evening, police said.

The attack occurred around 5:40 p.m. at the Flushing Avenue station along Broadway in Bushwick, according to police. The victims, all males including three 16-year-olds and a 21-year-old, were stabbed in their arms and chests while on the platform.

All made their way to Woodhall Hospital on their own, where they were treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, and police did not share further information regarding the incident. It was not clear what led up to the stabbings.

An investigation is ongoing.